公式の店舗 cotton DRAWER/Silk volume skirt gathered ロングスカート

商品の説明

iwuikプロフィールお読み下さい様
ドゥロワー/ボリューム・ギャザー・ロング・丈・スカート
色：pink beige/ピンクベージュ
サイズ　３６（実寸をご参照ください）
※ご購入の際には、商品ページを最後までお読みくださいますようお願いいたします。
※日本サイズ９号（M）サイズトルソーに着用しています（こちらはスカートのみの出品です）。
✅プロフィール欄を更新しました。
●目立つ汚れや傷はありませんが、古着のため多少の摩耗や傷がある場合がございます。
●保管時にできた細かなシワがあります。
【素材】
コットン
シルク
【サイズ】平置きで採寸しています。
ウエスト　約３３㎝
着丈 約８０cm
✅フォロー割をはじめました
フォローしていただいた方は割引いたします。
コメント欄にてお知らせ下さい。価格を変更させていただきます。
購入されたあとでは適用できません。
３，０００円以上　　１００円引き
５，０００円以上　　２００円引き
１０，０００円以上 ３００円引き
【以下、ご一読ください】
※ご購入後、1日〜2日で発送させていただきます。発送日のご希望は承れませんので、出張、旅行等でご自宅を不在にされる方はご注意ください（場合によってはお取引をキャンセルさせていただきます）。
※コンビニ・ATMなどの後払いをご希望される場合は、ご購入後、24時間以内にお支払い可能日時をお知らせください。
※商品到着後３日以内に受取評価をお願いいたします（遅れる場合は購入後に取引メッセージにてご連絡ください）。
※梱包したサイズや都合により、配送方法を変更する場合がございます（匿名発送いたします）。
※中古品ということをご理解いただいた上でご購入をお願いいたします。
※ご質問がございましたら、ご購入前にお気軽にお問い合わせください。
※折りたたんで送付させていただきます（たたみシワができます）。
※ご予約・お取り置き・専用ページの作成には対応していないため、コメント中であっても、先にご購入くださる方を優先させていただきます。
※出品をとりやめることがありますので、何卒ご容赦ください。

商品の情報

商品のサイズM
ブランドドゥロワー
商品の状態目立った傷や汚れなし

