【国内正規品】 Google pixel6a スマートフォン本体

商品の説明

初期化時に使用してます。
✩SIMフリー
✩残債なし
✩購入時期:2022.9
✩購入先:au
✩初期化、アカウント削除確認済み
美品ですが、設定で使用しておりますので未使用に近いとしています。
※箱に少し汚れがあります。
写真をご覧ください。

商品の情報

ブランドグーグル
商品の状態未使用に近い

