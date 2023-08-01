【冬バーゲン★特別送料無料！】 フォクトレンダー　NOCTON ASPHERICAL 50mm f1.5 レンズ(単焦点)

お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
フォクトレンダー　NOCTON ASPHERICAL 50mm f1.5 レンズ(単焦点)

開放F値···1.5～2.0未満
焦点距離···18mm～70mm未満
フォクトレンダーのノクトン50ミリです。ライカMマウント互換のVMマウントになります。
レンジファインダーカメラ　Bessa T につけて使用していました。アルミボディでずっしり重厚感あり、精緻な加工がされた工芸品のようなレンズです。明るさもf1.5あり、扱い易く、素晴らしい描写をします。
本体とレンズカバーに使用に伴う若干のキズ、スレが有りますが、レンズには傷やくもりなどなくとても良い状態のものです。あくまで中古品ですので、写真を良くご確認の上、ご購入下さい。
写真に写っているもの、全て付属します。

商品のサイズニコンFマウント
ブランドコシナ
商品の状態目立った傷や汚れなし

