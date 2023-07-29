2022年最新入荷 BELT TENDERLOIN BS SILVER STERLING ベルト

お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
テンダーロインベルトBSスターリングシルバー
カラー:GRAY
サイズ:フリー
全長:約122cm(調節可) 幅:約4cm
バックル/縦:約5cm 横:約5.5cm
状態:新品、未使用
新品未使用品ですが完全な新品をお求めの方
又は神経質な方もご遠慮ください。
購入時よりシルバーに細かなキズがございます。
専用袋、タグはございません。

テンダーロインベルトBSスターリングシルバーホザーナコラボカラー:GRAYサイズ:フリー 全長:約122cm(調節可) 幅:約4cm バックル/縦:約5cm 横:約5.5cm状態:新品、未使用 新品未使用品ですが完全な新品をお求めの方 又は神経質な方もご遠慮ください。 購入時よりシルバーに細かなキズがございます。 専用袋、タグはございません。

