最新コレックション anbernic rg353m 携帯用ゲーム本体

商品の説明

anbernicのrg353mです、LinuxとandroidのデュアルOSです。エミュレータ機、所謂中華ゲーム機です。
商品の内容は
本体
説明書
充電ケーブルタイプC
16GBのmicrosd✕2（純正のOS最新版、jelosR5.5.26アップデート版）
ソロツーリストのポーチ（サイズぴったりです）
よろしくお願いします。

商品の情報

商品の状態目立った傷や汚れなし

