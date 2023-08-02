激安の "OAKLEY 00s SOFTWARE" shirt cycle シャツ

【00s "OAKLEY SOFTWARE" cycle shirt】

アーカイブでも高騰しているソフトウェア、最初期シリーズです。

サイクルシャツとしてバックのベンツや分割ポケット、ロゴのリフレクター仕様など随所に気の利いたディテールが見られます。

SSはリブも締まるので一枚でめちゃくちゃシルエットが良く決まります。

AWもニットなどとレイヤードしても楽しめると思います。

とても気に入っていましたが、金策のため出品いたします。

: Size L

肩幅 約51cm

身幅 約60cm

袖丈 約22cm

着丈 約68cm

※個人差の出る採寸には一層注意しております。

それでも生じてしまうような差異はご了承下さいませ。

:その他・注意事項

古着ということをご理解ください。

新品未使用品ではないため使用感がございますが古着慣れしている方でしたら問題はないかと思います。完璧な状態をお求めの方はご購入をお控えくださいませ。

色味には個人差があり、ご覧になる端末や設定によって異なってきます。ご了承ください。

出品は予告なく取り消す場合がございます。

また調整で突然値上げする場合がございます。

折り畳んでの簡易的な梱包になります。

#GalleryX

他にも多数古着を出品しております。

:フォロー割

フォローして下さった方には、表示価格から

①1999円以下 →100円引き

②2000円〜4999円 →200円引き

③5000円〜9999円 →300円引き

④10000円以上 →500円引きさせて頂きます。

※ご購入前にコメント欄で「フォローしました」とお知らせください。

※ご購入後のお値引きはシステム上出来かねますのでご了承くださいませ。

:セット割

セットでの割引も対応しております。

ご気軽にコメントくださいませ。

商品の情報 商品のサイズ L ブランド オークリー 商品の状態 やや傷や汚れあり

商品の情報 商品のサイズ L ブランド オークリー 商品の状態 やや傷や汚れあり

