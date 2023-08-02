お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
【値下げ】 XP-PEN Artist13.3PRO ディスプレイ

商品の説明

買ってみたものの、自分のパソコンとの接続が不可能な事に気付き、ほぼ使わずに出品します。
同梱物
Artist13.3Pro本体、スタンド、スタイラスペン、ペンホルダー、替え芯、3-in-1USBケーブル、USB延長コード、クリーニングクロス、二本指グローブ

商品の情報

商品の状態新品、未使用

28分钟前

¥17,000 ¥12,750

(税込) 送料込み
10
10
商品の情報

出品者

a6c69c91837eae

 455

本人確認済
スピード発送 この出品者は平均24時間以内に発送しています

コメント (10)

a6c69c91837eae
