日本初の 18TI スピーカー

商品の説明

1980年代半ばあたりに発売されたスピーカー。
自分用に新品を購入暫く使っていましたが新たなスピーカーを購入したため自宅クローゼットに保管していました。問題なく鳴ることは確認しましたが中古品という事でご理解いただける方にお譲りしたいと思っています。詳細は写真にてご確認ください。
以下に簡単な仕様を。
Tiシリーズの中で最もコンパクトな2ウェイスピーカー。
低域には16cm特殊ポリプロピレンコーン・ウーファーを搭載。
18TI
また、独自のSFG磁気回路や頑丈なアルミダイキャストフレームを採用しています。
高域にはピュアチタンダイアフラムを用いた044Tiトゥイーターを搭載。
エンクロージャーは高密度パーチクルボード製で、天然チーク仕上げとなっています。

商品の情報

ブランドジェイビーエル
商品の状態やや傷や汚れあり

