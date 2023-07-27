お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
良質 Core Intel i5 BOX 12600KF PCパーツ

商品の説明

Intel Core i5 12600KF BOX
半年ほど使用。
OCはしていません。
製品仕様
世代12
シリーズ名Core i5
ソケット形状LGA1700
動作クロック3.70GHz
コア数10
スレッド数16
3次キャッシュ(L3)20MB
TDP125W
グラフィック機能無し
CPUクーラー別売

商品の情報

ブランドインテル
商品の状態目立った傷や汚れなし

Intel Core i5 12600KF BOX半年ほど使用。OCはしていません。製品仕様世代12シリーズ名Core i5ソケット形状LGA1700動作クロック3.70GHzコア数10スレッド数163次キャッシュ(L3)20MBTDP125Wグラフィック機能無しCPUクーラー別売

22分钟前

¥28,980 ¥16,229

(税込) 送料込み
7
7
商品の情報

出品者

4dc36cde1dc24f

 272

本人確認済
スピード発送 この出品者は平均24時間以内に発送しています

4dc36cde1dc24f
