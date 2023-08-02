【送料無料（一部地域を除く）】 VAIO Windows10 SSD512GB 64bit Pro ノートPC

お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
中古の小型ノートPCです。
元々HDD仕様のWindows7端末でしたが、SSDに載せ替え、Windows10Proをインストールしてます。
型式...SVT111A11N
画面サイズ...11.6インチワイド
CPU種類...Corei5
OS...Windows10 Pro x64
メモリ...8GB
SSD容量...512GB(空き約432GB)
※付属品はACアダプタのみです
※MS Officeを必要であればプラス1,000円でインストールして出荷します。

ブランドソニー
商品の状態目立った傷や汚れなし

ブランドソニー
商品の状態目立った傷や汚れなし

