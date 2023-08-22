【まとめ買い】 【新品 未使用】VASIC GEM ショルダーバッグ

お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
商品の説明

【新品 未使用】
VASIC GEM
カラー：ブラック
サイズ：約縦25.0cm × 横33.0cm × 底15.0cm、持ち手59.0cm
付属品：保存袋、購入証明書
心斎橋PARCO店で正規購入しましたが、使用機会がなく購入時のまま袋に入れ暗所にて保管しておりました。
保管状態も良く、美品かと思います。
輸送中に傷がつかないよう梱包しお送りさせて頂きます。
USED品の為、神経質な方はご遠慮ください。
すり替え防止の為、返品はお受け致しかねます。
素材···牛革(本革)

商品の情報

ブランドヴァジック
商品の状態新品、未使用

