史上一番安い Anker 575 USB-C ハブ 100W USB PD対応 PC周辺機器

商品の説明

参考定価価格 19900円
購入日時　　23年5月中旬
ブランド Anker
色 Gray
材質 ポリカーボネート
商品寸法 (長さx幅x高さ) 14.7 x 6.5 x 1.8 cm
ポート数 12
商品の重量 120 グラム
12のポートを1つに：USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 アップストリームポート、USB PDに対応した最大100W入力が可能なUSB-Cポート、4K (60Hz) 対応のHDMIポート2つ、4K (60Hz) 対応のディスプレイポート、データ転送用USB-Cポート (10Gbps) とUSB-Aポート(10Gbps) 2つ、イーサネットポート、microSD＆SDカードスロット、3.5mmオーディオジャックへの接続がこれ1台で可能です。
3画面へ出力が可能：1台のディスプレイに接続時は最大4K (60Hz) 、2台接続時は最大4K (30Hz) 、3台接続の場合は最大2K (60Hz)での高画質出力ができます。(※macOSでは、複数のディスプレイにそれぞれ異なる画面を表示することはできません。)
高速データ転送：データ転送用USB-CポートとUSB-Aポートから最大10Gbpsでの高速データ転送を実現しました。また、microSD＆SDカードスロット経由で104MB/sの速度で、動画、写真、音楽を転送できます。
パススルー急速充電：データ転送やHDMI接続などハブとして使用しながらも、お使いのノートPCに最大85Wまでの高出力でパススルー急速充電が可能です。※85Wでのパススルー急速充電を行うためには、100W出力に対応した急速充電器とケーブルをお使いください。なお、急速充電器とケーブルは別売りです。
パッケージ内容：Anker 575 USB-C ハブ (12-in-1, Dual HDMI, DP)、USB 3.2 Gen 2 ケーブル 0.5m、取扱説明書
Anker 575 USB-C ハブ (12-in-1, Dual HDMI, DP) 100W USB PD対応 3画面出力 4K HDMIポート ディスプレイポート 着脱式ケーブル 50cm microSD＆SDカードスロット イーサネットポート 10Gbps 高速データ転送 USB-Cポート USB-Aポート 3.5mm オーディオジャック 搭載

商品の情報

商品の状態新品、未使用

