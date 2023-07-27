憧れの FRESHGOODS JOE SK8-HI PLATFORM REISSUE スニーカー

お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
Joe FreshgoodsVansの、
"Chocolate Valley Resort" collectionになります。
海外サイトで購入しました。
新品未使用です。
試着もしていません。
サイズ:28cm
カラー:ピンク
海外からの配送だったので、
箱の角が少し潰れてしまっています。
シカゴにショップを構え、自身の名を冠したブランド手掛けるクリエイター、ジョー・フレッシュグッズとVAULT BY VANSのコラボレーションモデル。
架空のリゾート地「チョコレートバレー」を舞台にしたコレクションは、アフタースキーのヴィンテージウェアから着想を得ている。
SK8-HIに厚底のプラットフォームソールを採用し、サイドパネルにはキルティングのステッチを施した。
#ジョーフレッシュグッズ
#vansvault

商品のサイズ28cm
ブランドバンズボルト
商品の状態新品、未使用

商品のサイズ28cm
ブランドバンズボルト
商品の状態新品、未使用

商品の情報

