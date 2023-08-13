値段が激安 【 悶絶 】 PINK FLOYD ©1994 SIZE ：【 XL 】 Tシャツ/カットソー(半袖/袖なし)

【 悶絶 】 pink floyd ©1994 vintage tee SIZE ：【 X L 】

【 採寸 】 肩幅 57 cm 身幅 62 cm 袖丈 20 cm 着丈 74 cm

Kanye West Travis Scott Justin Bieber 世界的に有名で様々

なアーティストや著名人や有名人が着用した伝説な1枚の逸品

travis scottのtourの元ネタにもなるなどインスピレーションを

かなり与えたアートチックな両面プリントは惹かれる1品です

Pink Floyd Tシャツ wish you were here ツアーTシャツ です！

se7en、アルマゲドン、 Harry Potter、アキラ レオナルドディカプリオ twin peaks true romance trainspotting タイタニック Friday the 13th horror ホラー、13日の金曜日 ジェイソン フェイスノーモア ダイナソージュニア green day、グリーンデイ 、black flag、bjork、ビョーク、マリリンマンソン、sonic youth、ソニックユース、dinosaur jr、ダイナソージュニア、rage against the machine、レイジアゲインストザマシーン、nine inch nails、ナインインチネイルズ、nirvana、ニルヴァーナ、マリリンマンソン、sound garden、サウンドガーデン、green day、グリーンデイ、red hot chili peppers、レッドホットチリペッパーズ、offspring、オフスプリング、akila、アキラ、Hook ups、asap rocky、travis scott、kanye west、justin bieber、jerry lorenzo、ブルーベルベット、パルプフィクション、Aerosmith、アリスインチェインズ、エミネム、Sade、ロラパルーザ、L7、EAGLES、タランティーノ、ファイトクラブ、ピンクフロイド、スリップノット、Korn、Rush、パスヘッド、メタリカ、pink floyd、marilyn manson、misfit、offspring、ride、l7、jaws

商品の情報 商品のサイズ XL(LL) ブランド ラボラトリーベルベルジンアール 商品の状態 目立った傷や汚れなし

