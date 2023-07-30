定番のお歳暮 デル DELL ノートパソコン 5565 Inspiron 15インチワイド ノートPC

お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
デル DELL ノートパソコン 5565 Inspiron 15インチワイド

商品の説明

商品スペック
商品スペック本体サイズ(幅×高さ×奥行)mm390×23.3×259本体重量約2.32kgモニタサイズ15.6型モニター解像度解像度：1366×768OSWindows10 pro（64bit）CPUAMD A10-9600P APUコア数：4コア動作周波数：2.40GHzメモリ 16GBメモリ最大搭載量16GBメモリスロット数全（2） / 空0ストレージSSD 500GB搭載ストレージタイプ 1T HDDが搭載されていましたが起動しないためSSDに換装しOSをproにいたしました。HDDは起動の不具合のみの為同梱いたします。グラフィックAMD Radeon R8 M445DX 4GB GDDR5光学ドライブ DVDドライブWEBカメラHD Webカメラ（720p）デジタルマイク付インターフェイスUSB3.0×2、USB2.0×1、HDMI×1、HDWebカメラ（720p）デジタルマイク付、SDカードリーダー（SDSDHCSDXC）、有線LAN（10BASE-T／100BASE-TX）、ワイヤレス（802.11a／b／g／n＋Bluetooth4.0）バッテリーは写真のように表示されていますが中古品の為、基本的に電源使用とお考え下さい。外観は大きな傷も見当たらないきれいな状態です。裏蓋に使用上問題無いネジが2箇所ありません。キーボード、トラックパッドも比較的きれいな状態です。中古品とご理解いただける方いかがでしょう。本体、 取り外した1TBHDD ACアダプタ。

