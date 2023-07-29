【期間限定お試し価格】 The north face x Hender Scheme MB lumber ウエストポーチ

商品商品ページをご覧いただきまして、誠にありがとうございます。

ポーター PORTER タンカーウエストバッグ 極美品

以下お読みいただいた上で購入宜しくお願い致します。

THE NORTH FACE × Hender Scheme

PORTER>HERT TYPE-C

エンダースキーマ × ザ・ノース・フェイス（TNF）

ウエストバッグ HS マウンテンバイクランバー（HS MB Lumbar）

即日発送致します

material: 1680D Cordura Ballistic® nylon/cow leather

W37 × H17 × D11 cm

本体: 8L

ポーチ: 1L（2個付属）

ポーチ着脱可

ポーチ用ショルダーベルト、カラビナ付属

color: black×natural

カラー： BLACK

状態：新品未使用

商品すり替え防止のため、返品交換は承れませんので予めご了承ください。

他でも出品していますので

そちらで売れ次第出品を取り下げます。

以上の点を含めご理解いただいた上で購入の検討宜しくお願い致します。

商品の情報 ブランド ザノースフェイス 商品の状態 新品、未使用

