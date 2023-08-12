お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
無料配達 NIKE OFF-WHITE ZOOM ORANGE MERCURIAL FLY スニーカー

商品の説明

カラーオレンジ
スニーカー型ローカット
OFF-WHITE × NIKE ZOOM FLY MERCURIAL オレンジ
ナイキ　ズーム　フライ　マーキュリアル
カラーオレンジ
スニーカー型ローカット
OFF-WHITE(オフホワイト)とNIKE(ナイキ)の強烈タッグからワールドカップを記念した「ZOOM FLY(ズームフライ)」が2色展開で登場！
2018年開催のサッカーワールドカップに向けたスペシャルモデルとなっており、4月2日に発売された「MERCUIAL VAPOR 360」のデザインを引き継いだ続編モデルとなっている。
ブラック(AO2115-001)とオレンジ(AO2115-800)の2色が用意され、どちらもアッパーへ青や白の大きな円形プリントを落とし込んだポップなデザインへ仕上げた。
またサイドにはスウッシュと内側にはOFF-WHITEらしいテキストを配置してモダンなスタイルを完成させている。
サイズ24
コレクションのため大切に保管しておりました商品ですがあくまで個人保管ですの御理解のうえ御検討宜しくお願い致します。
正規品で間違いないので疑う様な質問等も返信致しません。
高額商品に付きすり替え等の観点から返品交換など一切受け付けませんのでご理解の程お願い致します。
新規や評価が悪い方は入札を削除する場合があります。
カラー···オレンジ

商品の情報

商品のサイズ24cm
ブランドナイキ
商品の状態新品、未使用

商品の情報

商品のサイズ24cm
ブランドナイキ
商品の状態新品、未使用

商品の情報

Nike Zoom Fly Mercurial Off-White Total Orange

Nike Zoom Fly Mercurial Off-White Total Orange


Nike Zoom Fly Mercurial Flyknit x OFF-WHITE Total Orange 2018

Nike Zoom Fly Mercurial Flyknit x OFF-WHITE Total Orange 2018


The OFF WHITE x Nike Zoom Fly Mercurial Flyknit Is Releasing Soon

The OFF WHITE x Nike Zoom Fly Mercurial Flyknit Is Releasing Soon


Off-White x Zoom Fly Mercurial Flyknit 'Total Orange' | GOAT

Off-White x Zoom Fly Mercurial Flyknit 'Total Orange' | GOAT


Nike x Virgil Abloh's Off White ZoomFly Mercurial Flyknit Quick Look & On Feet (Orange)

Nike x Virgil Abloh's Off White ZoomFly Mercurial Flyknit Quick Look & On Feet (Orange)


Off-White x Nike Zoom Fly Mercurial Flyknit 'White Orange' Review

Off-White x Nike Zoom Fly Mercurial Flyknit 'White Orange' Review


Nike Offwhite X Zoom Fly Mercurial Flyknit Total Orange (Size 10.5)Ready To Ship

Nike Offwhite X Zoom Fly Mercurial Flyknit Total Orange (Size 10.5)Ready To Ship

