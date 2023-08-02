お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
(税込) Fjallraven 未使用 Keb M Trousers Eco-Shell その他

商品の説明

カラー···ブラック
フェールラーベンのレインパンツです
新品で購入後、試着だけしました。
サイズが合わなかった為出品致します。
お探しの方いかがでしょうか？
ウエスト84~
股上30
股下81
•通年で使える全天候対応型防風・防水の3レイヤーストレッチトラウザー。
•フッ化炭素を含まない溶剤で含浸された、耐久性がありながら軽量ポリエステル製のEco-Shell素材を使用（一部リサイクルポリエステルを含む）。
•内側がメッシュでマチのあるジップ付きハンドポケットを両サイドに装備。
•2wayでフルレングスのAquaguardのサイドジッパーを両サイドに配置し高い通気性を実現。また着脱も容易に。
•ウエストの両側はマジックテープで調整が可能。
•扱いやすいバックルを使った便利なベルト。
•すねの内側部分と裾部分に、耐久性のあるコーデュラで補強。
•レギュラーなフィット感と、G-1000トラウザーズの上に履いても十分な幅あり。
#fjallraven #登山

