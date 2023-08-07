バーゲンで 800-Fill Supreme Half HoodedPullober Zip ダウンジャケット

こちらは、Supreme / The North Face 800-Fill

Half Zip Hooded Pullover になります。

シュプリーム ノースフェイス 800フィル

ハーフジップ フーデッド プルオーバー

試着で一瞬着用し、その後は暗所にて保管しております。

【購入先】Supremeオンラインにて自身購入

【カラー】黄色（イエロー/yellow）

【サイズ】Sサイズ（ＵＳサイズの為かなり大きめです。）

【定価】¥80,300-

お写真8枚目のタグ類も全て付属いたします。

価格のご相談にも対応致しますので、コメントまでよろしくお願い致します。

商品の情報 商品のサイズ S ブランド シュプリーム 商品の状態 未使用に近い

こちらは、Supreme / The North Face 800-Fill Half Zip Hooded Pullover になります。シュプリーム ノースフェイス 800フィルハーフジップ フーデッド プルオーバー試着で一瞬着用し、その後は暗所にて保管しております。【購入先】Supremeオンラインにて自身購入【カラー】黄色（イエロー/yellow）【サイズ】Sサイズ（ＵＳサイズの為かなり大きめです。）【定価】¥80,300-お写真8枚目のタグ類も全て付属いたします。価格のご相談にも対応致しますので、コメントまでよろしくお願い致します。SupremeThe North Faceシュプリームザノースフェイスヌプシ800フィルNuptse

