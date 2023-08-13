お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
【スーパーセール】 DEATHADDER RAZER V3 極美品 BLACK PRO PC周辺機器

商品の説明

レイザー　デスアダーv3プロ
使用期間→数時間ほど
プロの使用率が高く、一度購入してみましたが、自分の手には合わないと感じた為手放します。
エルゴマウス好きな人や、デスアダーが好きな人には最高のマウスだと思います。
付属品全て揃ってます。
動作、センサー挙動など全て問題なしです。
除菌清掃してから箱に戻してますので安心ください。
よろしくお願い致します。
ブランドレイザー
商品の状態未使用に近い

