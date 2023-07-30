経典 Carhartt WIP INVINCIBLE 15 Chore Coat カバーオール

お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
Carhartt WIP × INVINCIBLE の即完品限定コラボアイテムになります。
日本ではcarhartt wip store TOKYOのみで販売されていましたが、こちらのアイコンカラーでこのサイズは日本未入荷みたいです。
世界各地のカーハートショップでも即完売のものになります。
カラー：Hamilton Brown
サイズ：XL
購入先はINVINCIBLE公式サイトになります。
確実に正規品になるのでご安心ください。
ーーー
以下商品紹介文
〈Carhartt WIP（カーハート WIP）〉が、台湾のストリートファッションを牽引するセレクトショップ『INVINCIBLE（インヴィンシブル）』の設立15周年を記念し、クリエイティブ・ディレクター 中田慎介を迎えたカプセルコレクションを発表。
中田慎介を迎えた今回のカプセルコレクションでは、伝統あるクラシックなアイテムを常に進化・再創造するという考えを追求。〈Carhartt WIP〉の持つ実力的な要素をベースに、アウトドアギアや、台湾のカルチャーからインスピレーションを得たプロダクトを制作した。
ーーー
Carhartt WIP INVINCIBLE 15 Chore Coat

supreme シュプリーム
Tightbooth タイトブース
Palace パレス
Kith キス
Neighborhood ネイバーフッド
WTAPS ダブルタップス
fragment フラグメント
藤原ヒロシ
cav empt
Street ストリート

商品の情報

商品のサイズXL(LL)
ブランドカーハートダブリューアイピー
商品の状態新品、未使用

