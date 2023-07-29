第一ネット GPD WIN MAX2020 ノートPC

お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
商品の説明

新機種のMAX2に買い替えた為、出品致します。買い替えまで通常使用していました。 出品前に動作確認及び清掃を実施しております。
■商品
GPD WIN MAX【Core i5-1035G7】
■コントローラ
本体内蔵のパッドはほぼ使わず、PS4コントローラをUSBで有線接続して使用してました。出品前に動作確認しており、全てのキー問題ありません。
■キーボード、トラックパッド
消毒清掃済、こちらも動作確認しており問題ありません。
■使用環境
室内のみで使用。ペット無し、非喫煙。 綺麗な状態かと思いますが、使用に伴う細かいキズや汚れ等ございます。
■液晶
画面は保護フィルムを貼って使用しており、若干気泡が入っているので気になる方は剥がしてご使用ください（要写真参照
■備考
adminで初期化済み。
↓下記に従って出荷時状態に戻しております
https://gpd-direct.jp/blogs/%E3%82%B5%E3%83%9D%E3%83%BC%E3%83%88%E6%83%85%E5%A0%B1/gpd-win-max-q-a-1
■付属品
写真に映っているもので全てです。
本体
外箱・保証書・説明書
充電用のプラグとケーブル
持ち運び用ソフトケース
有線イヤホン

新機種のMAX2に買い替えた為、出品致します。買い替えまで通常使用していました。 出品前に動作確認及び清掃を実施しております。■商品GPD WIN MAX【Core i5-1035G7】 ■コントローラ本体内蔵のパッドはほぼ使わず、PS4コントローラをUSBで有線接続して使用してました。出品前に動作確認しており、全てのキー問題ありません。 ■キーボード、トラックパッド消毒清掃済、こちらも動作確認しており問題ありません。■使用環境室内のみで使用。ペット無し、非喫煙。 綺麗な状態かと思いますが、使用に伴う細かいキズや汚れ等ございます。 ■液晶画面は保護フィルムを貼って使用しており、若干気泡が入っているので気になる方は剥がしてご使用ください（要写真参照 ■備考adminで初期化済み。↓下記に従って出荷時状態に戻しておりますhttps://gpd-direct.jp/blogs/%E3%82%B5%E3%83%9D%E3%83%BC%E3%83%88%E6%83%85%E5%A0%B1/gpd-win-max-q-a-1 ■付属品写真に映っているもので全てです。 本体外箱・保証書・説明書充電用のプラグとケーブル持ち運び用ソフトケース有線イヤホン

