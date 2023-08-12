【超歓迎された】 New Balance Harris Tweed スニーカー

※プロフィールを必ずお読みくださいませ。

※プロフィールを必ずお読みくださいませ。↓すべての商品を検索できます↓#購入前に必ずコメントくださいプロフ必読New Balance Harris TweedM991HTスニーカー・サイズ27cm・商品状態A(左足若干日焼け有)【商品状態】S：未使用品A：使用感が少ない商品B：使用感はあるが綺麗な商品C：使用感があり、多少の汚れ、ダメージのある状態D：目立った汚れ、ダメージがある商品E：ジャンク品、難あり商品【購入前にご確認ください】◆店頭等で先に売り切れになる場合がございます。その際はご連絡の上ご注文キャンセルとなりますので、誠に申し訳ございませんが、あらかじめご了承ください。◆購入前に状態確認や付属品の有無についてお問い合わせ下さい。◆出品商品は未使用品であっても、全てお客様から買取した中古品となります。◆店頭にて同時販売している商品になります。 試着、陳列、防犯タグ着脱による多少のダメージが生じる場合がございます。◆神経質な方はお控えください。◆また、表示のサイズ感と実物は若干異なることもございますので、予めご了承ください。上記内容をご確認の上ご注文をお願い致します。2022.03.14.44400

