【在庫あり】 au Galaxy Z Fold3 5G ファントムグリーン 256 GB スマートフォン本体

商品の説明

「au Galaxy Z Fold3 5G SCG11 ファントム グリーン」
ブランド名：SAMSUNG
代表カラー：グリーン
シリーズ（情報端末）：Galaxy
機種・対応機種（スマートフォン）：Galaxy Z Fold3
ストレージ容量合計：256 GB
SIMフリー：無
カラー：ファントムグリーン
FeliCa：有
2022年2月に一括購入しました。残積はゼロです。
機種変更する事になりましたので出品します。
写真4〜7枚目部分に目立たないですが細かい傷があります。6枚目が一番目立つ傷になるかと思います。あくまで中古品ですのでその点ご理解頂ける方のみご購入下さい。神経質な方はご遠慮下さい。
画面に傷などはありません。
USBケーブルは未使用です。
本体を開いた画面のフィルムは購入時から剥がしておらず綺麗な状態です。
ヒンジの部分にも保護ステッカーを貼っていますので傷などはありません。
10枚目の写真にあるガラスフィルム2枚、レンズ保護カバー1枚をお付けします(それぞれ2枚目の画像にある通り1セット装着しております)。
またおまけで社外品ですが未使用専用ケースをお付けします。
#SAMSUNG
#スマホ/家電/カメラ
#スマートフォン/携帯電話
#スマートフォン本体

