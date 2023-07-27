お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
現品限り一斉値下げ！ iPadAir4 64G スマートフォン本体

商品の説明

昨年購入しましたが、画面にヒビが入ったため出品します。
美品！iPhone 11 128GB SIMフリー
使用用途は大学の講義ノートの板書が主です。
【ジャンク】Galaxy S22 Ultra　12GB/256GB
正面から見ると傷はないように見えるので安く購入したい人はオススメです。
美品 iPhone7 Plus 32GB BK/ソフトバンク/BT96% 019
アクティベーションロックはなく、一括で購入したので大丈夫です。
AQUOS R5G アースブルー 256 GB Softbank
指紋認証のためマスクなどをしながらでもロックを解除することが出来ます。

Hanabi様専用　iPhone 13 ミッドナイト 128 GB

商品の情報

ブランドアップル
商品の状態やや傷や汚れあり

【新品、未開封】arrows We ホワイト 64 GB

IPHONE　XR 64G　RED　ジャンク

iPhone14 Pro ディープパープル 128GB　SIMロックなし

【トモ様専用】Google Pixel 6a Charcoal 128 GB
昨年購入しましたが、画面にヒビが入ったため出品します。使用用途は大学の講義ノートの板書が主です。正面から見ると傷はないように見えるので安く購入したい人はオススメです。アクティベーションロックはなく、一括で購入したので大丈夫です。指紋認証のためマスクなどをしながらでもロックを解除することが出来ます。

商品の情報

ブランドアップル
商品の状態やや傷や汚れあり

現品限り一斉値下げ！ iPadAir4 64G スマートフォン本体

35分钟前

現品限り一斉値下げ！ iPadAir4 64G スマートフォン本体

¥37,000 ¥21,090

(税込) 送料込み
6
11
購入手続きへ

商品の情報

www.inba.netメルカリ安心への取り組み お金は事務局に支払われ、評価後に振り込まれます

出品者

68758470095fc

 1931

本人確認済
スピード発送 この出品者は平均24時間以内に発送しています

コメント (11)

68758470095fc
現品限り一斉値下げ！ iPadAir4 64G スマートフォン本体 現品限り一斉値下げ！ iPadAir4 64G スマートフォン本体

Refurbished iPad Air Wi-Fi 64GB - Space Gray (4th Generation)

Refurbished iPad Air Wi-Fi 64GB - Space Gray (4th Generation)


Apple iPad Air 4 - 64GB - Rose Gold - MYJ02LL/A - Unlocked (Renewed)

Apple iPad Air 4 - 64GB - Rose Gold - MYJ02LL/A - Unlocked (Renewed)


Apple 10.9-Inch iPad Air Latest Model (5th Generation) with Wi-Fi

Apple 10.9-Inch iPad Air Latest Model (5th Generation) with Wi-Fi


Refurbished iPad Air Wi-Fi 64GB - Space Gray (4th Generation)

Refurbished iPad Air Wi-Fi 64GB - Space Gray (4th Generation)


Best Buy: Apple 10.9-Inch iPad Air (4th Generation) with Wi-Fi

Best Buy: Apple 10.9-Inch iPad Air (4th Generation) with Wi-Fi


Refurbished iPad Air Wi-Fi 64GB - Silver (4th Generation)

Refurbished iPad Air Wi-Fi 64GB - Silver (4th Generation)


Apple iPad Air 4 - 64GB - Rose Gold - MYJ02LL/A - Unlocked (Renewed)

Apple iPad Air 4 - 64GB - Rose Gold - MYJ02LL/A - Unlocked (Renewed)

ログインしてコメントする

この商品を見ている人におすすめ

  1. ホーム
  2. 現品限り一斉値下げ！ iPadAir4 64G スマートフォン本体
© www.inba.net, Inc.