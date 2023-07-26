激安/新作 Galaxy tab s8 ピンクゴールド 128gb wifiモデル タブレット

お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
Galaxy tab S8 無印
韓国版
型番 SM-X700
2022年11月に新品購入しました。週に1回～2回程、動画を見るくらいしか使っていませんでした。使用頻度が低いので出品します。
購入直後からフィルムとケースを付けて使っていました。
磁石でくっつくタイプの純正ケース(グレー)とProCaseのキーボード付きのケース(ブラック)をお付けします。
値下げは今のところ考えておりません。

Galaxy tab S8 無印 韓国版型番 SM-X7002022年11月に新品購入しました。週に1回～2回程、動画を見るくらいしか使っていませんでした。使用頻度が低いので出品します。購入直後からフィルムとケースを付けて使っていました。磁石でくっつくタイプの純正ケース(グレー)とProCaseのキーボード付きのケース(ブラック)をお付けします。値下げは今のところ考えておりません。

