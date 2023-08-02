豪華 DUFFER×Champion Vintage Fleece Hoodie パーカー

The DUFFER of ST.GEORGE

DUFFER×Champion VINTAGE FLEECE PARKA：チャンピオンフリースパーカー

■カラー ダークブルー 青

■素材 本体部分 アクリル 60%

ポリエステル 40%

リブ部分 ポリエステル 97%

ポリウレタン 3%

■サイズ 表記サイズ M

着丈 60

肩幅 40

身幅 49

袖丈 56.5

■商品説明

大好評Championコラボシリーズ。

今回DUFFERではChampionが新たに採用したヴィンテージと見紛うボアフリース地に、肌馴染

みの良いウォッシュ加工とワッペンを施したプル

オーバーフーディをチョイスしました。

フロントを彩るスピンドル先のメタルチップとア

イレットは重厚な面持ちとクラス感を増幅すべくアンティークゴールドで仕上げ、DUFFERならではの“スポーティ・シック”な佇まいに。

袖下と脇の3本針ステッチ、存在感あるDUFFER

オリジナル配色による二重のフード等々、Cham

pionの由緒正しきヘビーデューティな意匠に加え、DUFFER独自のエッセンスもしっかりミックス。

肌に優しいT/C天竺をあしらった背当て部分には

Championネームに加えDUFFERネームが付くWネーム仕様になっています。

DUFFERこだわりのオリジナルパターンにより、

秋口にはメインアウターとして、冬場にはレイヤ

ードスタイルのメインアイテムとして重宝すること間違いなしの1着です。

■特徴

透け感：なし

裏地：あり

伸縮性：あり

光沢感：なし

生地の厚さ：普通

■販売価格 17380円（税込）

■商品の状態

こちらの商品はタグ付き未使用品です。

商品の情報 商品のサイズ M ブランド チャンピオン 商品の状態 新品、未使用

