【国際ブランド】 Link original -リッチパターンレディワンピース- ロングワンピース

商品の説明

Link original
-リッチパターンレディワンピース-
インスタグラマーmiyabiちゃんプロデュース
自宅保管の為ご理解ある方のみご購入お願い致します。
1度着用　タグ無しです。
多少お値下げ可能です。
Mサイズ
着丈 124cm / 身幅 44cm /
バスト下 34cm / 肩幅 35cm / 袖丈 53cm
/ 袖口 10cm / 首幅 18cm / ヒップ 46cm

商品の情報

商品のサイズM
商品の状態未使用に近い

商品の情報

商品のサイズM
商品の状態未使用に近い

16分钟前

コメント (7)

f56047e05abe
