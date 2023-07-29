お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
【日本未発売】 Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Link HP03 WS 扇風機

商品の説明

Dyson
Pure Hot+Cool Link
HP03 WS
ダイソン
空気清浄機能付ファンヒーター
ホワイト/シルバー
定価　78,624円
2017年製
Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Link
ペット、喫煙者いません
一年半ほど時々使用していました。
使用頻度は高くないので、目立つ汚れや傷はないかと思いますが、見落としありましたら申し訳ありません。
新品ではございませんので、完璧な新品をお求めの方はご遠慮願います。
このままの箱で送られてきたため、送られてきた状態で発送させていただきますのでよろしくお願いいたします。

商品の情報

ブランドダイソン
商品の状態目立った傷や汚れなし

Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Link HP03 WSダイソン空気清浄機能付ファンヒーター ホワイト/シルバー定価　78,624円2017年製ペット、喫煙者いません一年半ほど時々使用していました。使用頻度は高くないので、目立つ汚れや傷はないかと思いますが、見落としありましたら申し訳ありません。新品ではございませんので、完璧な新品をお求めの方はご遠慮願います。このままの箱で送られてきたため、送られてきた状態で発送させていただきますのでよろしくお願いいたします。

