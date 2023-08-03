最も優遇の Jacket Mountain North M INVINCIBLE Face マウンテンパーカー

お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
アスファルトグレー
台湾のショップ、INVINCIBLEでの抽選当選品です。
台湾のストリートファッションを牽引するセレクトショップ『INVINCIBLE（インヴィンシブル）』が設立15周年を記念し、日本のクリエイター 中田慎介をデザイナーとして起用した〈THE NORTH FACE（ザ・ノース・フェイス）〉とのコラボコレクションをリリースする。
日本を代表する某セレクトショップのクリエイティブ・ディレクターを務める中田は、過去20年にわたってさまざまなコラボレーションを手掛け、新たなアメリカンカジュアルの表現を提案してきたスペシャリストの一人。特にユニフォームにおけるギミック、ディテールワークの組み合わせを得意とし、昨今は数々のブランドのディレクションを担当。日本人フィルターを通した“アメカジ”を世界に伝える伝道師として活躍している。
そんな彼をデザイナーに迎えた本コレクションでは、1970年代の“Bayhead cloth”、90年代の“dryloft”などの〈THE NORTH FACE〉の名作アーカイブから各時代を彩った素材や各年代を代表するポケットワーク、素材の切り替えなどのディテールを抽出し、それらを組み合わせて制作。
ND92231R
ND92234
ND92240
DAIWA PIER
バルトロ
チャコール グレー BEIGE ベージュ
アウター ダウン ジャケット インナー クルー スウェット フーディー パーカー シャツ パンツ
