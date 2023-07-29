クリスマスファッション STAR WARS Kith RETURN OF THE JEDI Poster Tシャツ/カットソー(半袖/袖なし)

お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
商品の説明

STAR WARS™ | Kith RETURN OF THE JEDI™ Poster Vintage Tee
サイズ　XS
新品未使用、タグ付き。
kith tokyoにて購入。
自身で購入した国内正規品です。
手元にありすぐに発送可能です。

商品の情報

商品のサイズXS(SS)
ブランドキス
商品の状態新品、未使用

STAR WARS™ | Kith RETURN OF THE JEDI™ Poster Vintage Teeサイズ　XS新品未使用、タグ付き。kith tokyoにて購入。自身で購入した国内正規品です。手元にありすぐに発送可能です。

