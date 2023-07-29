【同梱不可】 GEFORCE GTX 1660 SUPER AERO ITX OC PCパーツ

お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
商品の説明

【MSI GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER AERO ITX OC グラフィックスボード】
昨年導入した動画編集用PCから取り出したグラフィックボードです。
特に目立つ汚れなどは見当たりませんでしたが、外観点検、ダストブロワー等で掃除をした上で、GPI-Zで改めて正常運転を確認しました。
使用は、禁煙オフィスにて動画編集アプリ（Adobe Premiere Pro等）に用いるため導入したものです。
マイニング、機械学習、高負荷の表計算やゲーム等は使用なしです。
外観は、6方面の写真にてご確認をお願いします。
機能面は、最後のGPU-Zの画面スクリーンショットにてご確認をお願いします。
箱はございません。プチプチ包装、ダンボール発送になります。
＊オフィス解散につき、複数出品中ですので管理番号が写真に写っている場合がございます。あらかじめご了承ください。
#グラフィックボード
#GPU
#Adobe
#Premiere
#AfterEffects
#グラボ
#cad
#3d
#動画編集
#Micro−StarInt’l
#MSI
人気グラフィックボードモデル...GTX 1660super

