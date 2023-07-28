お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
【国内正規総代理店アイテム】 TRUCK FURNITURE P-OK1 PENDANT 天井照明

商品の説明

15年くらい前に購入しました。
多少の日焼けはあるかと思いますが、
目立ったキズなどは無いと思います。
電球は取り付けたまま発送します。
中古品であることをご理解の上ご購入を検討下さい。ご購入後の返品、クレームはお受けしかねますことご了承ください。
種類···ペンダントライト

商品の情報

商品の状態やや傷や汚れあり

15年くらい前に購入しました。多少の日焼けはあるかと思いますが、目立ったキズなどは無いと思います。電球は取り付けたまま発送します。中古品であることをご理解の上ご購入を検討下さい。ご購入後の返品、クレームはお受けしかねますことご了承ください。種類···ペンダントライト

