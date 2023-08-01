お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
【在庫限り】 ニンテンドーNew 3DS LL 家庭用ゲーム本体

商品の説明

当方が出品している3DSソフト一覧は下記になります。ご確認お願いいたします。
#レイの3DSソフト一覧
本体と充電器のみです。タッチペン付き、動作確認問題ありませんでした。初期化済み、ご検討宜しくお願いいたします。状態は写真でご確認お願いいたします。
Nintendo ニンテンドー 3DS LL ブラック
color: BLACK
ゲーム機本体種類: 3DS
ポータブル・据置タイプ: ポータブルタイプ
#任天堂
#Nintendo

商品の情報

ブランドニンテンドー3DS
商品の状態傷や汚れあり

商品の情報

ブランドニンテンドー3DS
商品の状態傷や汚れあり

31分钟前

¥12,000 ¥10,200

(税込) 送料込み
10
15
商品の情報

