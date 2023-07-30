独特の上品 BenQ SW2700PT ディスプレイ

お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
販売元：BenQ
製品名：SW2700PT
●27インチのカラーマネジメントモニターです。ジャンク品としての出品です。(後述)
●液晶面には購入時から保護フィルムを貼り付けてあります。不用な方はご自身でお剥がしください。
●写真9枚目、遮光フードにスレ跡あり。写真10枚目、モニター本体左右にある、遮光フード取付用のツメが数箇所破損しています。折れてしまったツメは接着剤で補修していますが、輸送中やフード取付時に外れてしまう可能性や、フードが正常に取付できない恐れがあります。写真は一例です。
●気が付いた点は以上ですが、他にも不具合のある可能性がありますので、ジャンク品としての出品です。
●外箱は処分してしまったため付属しません。掲載写真の内容で全てとなります。
●こちらの商品に関しましては、早めに処分する都合があるため、短期間で出品を取り止める可能性があります。また過度でなければ価格のご相談も承ります。
●その他、製品に関する詳細はメーカーサイトをご覧ください。
-
＊メルカリガイドに準じた取引をしておりますが、ユーザーに委ねられている点や、過去にご質問のあった点など以下に掲載しています。ご一読いただければ幸いです。
○取り置きについて
いわゆる「専用」等の取り置き行為はお断りしております。購入手続きを完了された方を優先いたします。
○発送について
早めの発送を心掛けますが、私生活の都合によっては最長で3日間程お待ちいただく場合がございます。
○返品について
ガイドに従い、受取評価を行う前に返品理由をご説明いただき、こちらが同意した場合のみ返品を受け付けます。追跡可能な配送方法をご選択の上、送料は購入者負担にてご返送ください。匿名配送にはなりませんので、送り状には必ず依頼主である購入者の氏名やご住所、お電話番号をご記入ください。
○領収書について
領収書の発行依頼にはご対応出来かねます。予めお含みおきください。
○コメントについて
返答までにお時間をいただく場合がございます。返答前に他の方が購入された際は、ご容赦いただけますようお願いいたします。

商品の情報

商品の状態傷や汚れあり

コメント (6)

052743
