大人女性の Answer4 FOCUS Ultra 新品未使用 ランニング

商品の説明

アンサー4のフォーカスウルトラです。購入しましたが、使う機会がないので、出品します。背面ポケット、ショックコードのオプションも付けています。
未使用ですが、自宅保管のため気になる方はご遠慮ください。
サイズ：L
生地色：グレー
背面ファスナー色：紺
背面ポケット：あり
ストック用ループ＆ショックコード：あり
Answer4 FOCUS Ultra 新品未使用
商品説明
価格 : 26800円（税込）
オプション価格：背面ポケット ＋500円、ストック用ループ＆ショックコード ＋500円
重量：160g(Mサイズ)
仕様：前面/ドリンクホルダ×2、ドリンク横ポケット×4、前面下部小ポケット×2、側面/ファスナー付きポケット×2、開放ポケット×2
背面容量：約4L（XS約3L）

商品の情報

商品の状態新品、未使用

