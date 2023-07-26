【日本限定モデル】 PRO PS4 SONY CUH-7200BB02 PlayStation4 家庭用ゲーム本体

お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
商品の説明

PlayStation 4 Pro グレイシャー・ホワイト 1TB (CUH-7200BB02)
ゲーム機本体種類: PlayStation4
ポータブル・据置タイプ: 据置タイプ
【商品の内容】
・PS4 Pro本体
・純正コントローラー
・電源ケーブル
・HDMIケーブル
・microUSBケーブル
・SanDisk 内蔵SSD 2.5インチ / 1TB / SSD Ultra 3D / SATA3.0 / SDSSDH3-1T00-J25
※箱は紛失してしまい有りません。
※購入時の付属のコントローラーは故障した為、純正ジェットブラック色のコントローラーに買い替えています。
※購入してすぐにSSDに交換しています。純正HDDはほぼ未使用です。(出品前に動作確認済み、システムソフトウェアを10.50に更新しています。
・出品前に動作確認しています。HDDとSSD両方とも正常に起動できました。
・システムソフトウェア 10.50
・初期化済みです。

商品の情報

ブランドソニー
商品の状態目立った傷や汚れなし

