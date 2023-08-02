【即納&大特価】 Razer Blade15 Advanced RTX2070 ノートPC

お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
商品の説明

2019年の上位モデルRZ09-0301で、240HzのディスプレイとRTX2070を搭載しています。
基本的に傷はありませんが、キーボードのTabキーが外れかかっています。また、シフトキー付近に飛び散ってしまった接着剤の跡があります。
若干充電器の差し込み口の端にスレがあります。
写真をご確認下さい。
中古品であることをご了承の上のご購入をお願いします。
付属品：
純正充電器
スペック：
Display　 240Hz,15.6 in Full HD, 1920 x 1080
Processor　9th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-9750H processor
Graphics　NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 2070 Max-Q
Memory　16 GB
Storage 　512 GB SSD

