【限定販売】 NIKE AIR MAX95 OG NEON YELLOW CT1689-001 スニーカー

商品の説明

Nike Air Max 95 OG "Neon Yellow" (2020)
ナイキ エアマックス95 OG "ネオンイエロー/イエローグラデ" (2020)
サイズ
27.5cm
コレクションとして鑑賞用にするも良いですし、カッコよくオシャレに履きこなしても良いと思います☆
あくまでも素人保管ですので、神経質の方は
ご遠慮下さい。すり替え防止の為、返品交換の対応は行っておりません。
◎即購入可能です！
箱に若干の痛みがありますが中身には問題ありません。

Nike Air Max 95 OG "Neon Yellow" (2020)ナイキ エアマックス95 OG "ネオンイエロー/イエローグラデ" (2020)サイズ27.5cmコレクションとして鑑賞用にするも良いですし、カッコよくオシャレに履きこなしても良いと思います☆あくまでも素人保管ですので、神経質の方はご遠慮下さい。すり替え防止の為、返品交換の対応は行っておりません。◎即購入可能です！箱に若干の痛みがありますが中身には問題ありません。

