全商品オープニング価格！ EX.computer n1502K i7 7500U 8Gb 256GB ノートPC

EX.computer n1502K i7 7500U 8Gb 256GB ノートPC

商品の説明

御覧に頂き有難う御座います
商品の情報

御覧に頂き有難う御座います　発送無料です　　　　ノートパソコン　ex.computer n1502K 　　マウスコンピュータ　　CPU core i7 7500U 2.7MHz 最高3.5MHz 2コア　4 スレッド　　4MB キャッシュグラフィック内蔵　: インテル　HD 620 4GB　メモリ　8GB ok　SSD 256GB OS win10 インストール済み　スピード早い　　　　　液晶画面　15.6インチ　1920x1080 60Hz 　USB USB 3.0 x2 USB 2.0x2　DVD 光学ドライブ　有り　　　LAN 有線　有ります　　　LAN無線　有ります　　bluetooth ok　　　　HDMI x1 、 VGA x1　　　　Wi-Fi IEEE802.11 b/g/n　　DisplayPort端子　キーボード　ok　バッテリー　2-3 時間使用可能　、充電可能です　　 Win 10 home 認証済み　office 2019 pro plus インストール済み　ずっと使用無料です　( プロダクトキー付き　再インストール可能です)（Windows版）・Microsoft Word ・Microsoft Excel ・Microsoft PowerPoint ・Microsoft OneNote ・Microsoft Outlook ・Microsoft Access ・Microsoft Publisher　 付属品　ＡＣアダプター　や　電源コード　有ります　重量　約　2.1kg中古品なのでキズ有ります　写真を確認します　　どうぞ宜しくお願いします

商品の情報

ブランドマウスコンピュータ
商品の状態やや傷や汚れあり

3
3
商品の情報

