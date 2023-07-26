全商品オープニング価格！ EX.computer n1502K i7 7500U 8Gb 256GB ノートPC

御覧に頂き有難う御座います

Dell XPS 13 9370 パソコン(Dell専用ケース付)付属品有り

発送無料です

CPU core i7 7500U 2.7MHz 最高3.5MHz 2コア 4 スレッド 4MB キャッシュ

グラフィック内蔵 : インテル HD 620 4GB

メモリ 8GB ok

SSD 256GB OS win10 インストール済み スピード早い

液晶画面 15.6インチ 1920x1080 60Hz

USB USB 3.0 x2 USB 2.0x2

DVD 光学ドライブ 有り

LAN 有線 有ります

LAN無線 有ります

bluetooth ok

HDMI x1 、 VGA x1

Wi-Fi IEEE802.11 b/g/n

DisplayPort端子

キーボード ok

バッテリー 2-3 時間使用可能 、充電可能です

Win 10 home 認証済み

office 2019 pro plus インストール済み ずっと使用無料です

( プロダクトキー付き 再インストール可能です)

（Windows版）

・Microsoft Word

・Microsoft Excel

・Microsoft PowerPoint

・Microsoft OneNote

・Microsoft Outlook

・Microsoft Access

・Microsoft Publisher

付属品 ＡＣアダプター や 電源コード 有ります

重量 約 2.1kg

中古品なのでキズ有ります 写真を確認します

どうぞ宜しくお願いします

商品の情報 ブランド マウスコンピュータ 商品の状態 やや傷や汚れあり

御覧に頂き有難う御座います 発送無料です ノートパソコン ex.computer n1502K マウスコンピュータ CPU core i7 7500U 2.7MHz 最高3.5MHz 2コア 4 スレッド 4MB キャッシュグラフィック内蔵 : インテル HD 620 4GB メモリ 8GB ok SSD 256GB OS win10 インストール済み スピード早い 液晶画面 15.6インチ 1920x1080 60Hz USB USB 3.0 x2 USB 2.0x2 DVD 光学ドライブ 有り LAN 有線 有ります LAN無線 有ります bluetooth ok HDMI x1 、 VGA x1 Wi-Fi IEEE802.11 b/g/n DisplayPort端子 キーボード ok バッテリー 2-3 時間使用可能 、充電可能です Win 10 home 認証済み office 2019 pro plus インストール済み ずっと使用無料です ( プロダクトキー付き 再インストール可能です)（Windows版）・Microsoft Word ・Microsoft Excel ・Microsoft PowerPoint ・Microsoft OneNote ・Microsoft Outlook ・Microsoft Access ・Microsoft Publisher 付属品 ＡＣアダプター や 電源コード 有ります 重量 約 2.1kg中古品なのでキズ有ります 写真を確認します どうぞ宜しくお願いします

