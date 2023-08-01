激安超安値 iPad Smart Keyboard PC周辺機器

お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
商品の説明

iPad Smart Keyboardです。
MX3L2J/A
2年程前に購入しましたがほとんど使用しない為出品します。
使用感もそれほどなく比較的綺麗かと思います。
#Apple
#APPLE

iPad Smart Keyboardです。MX3L2J/A2年程前に購入しましたがほとんど使用しない為出品します。使用感もそれほどなく比較的綺麗かと思います。#Apple#APPLE

