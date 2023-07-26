ランキング上位のプレゼント Revolve+ SoundLink II Speaker Bluetooth スピーカー

お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II Bluetooth Speaker

商品の説明

Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II Bluetooth® Speaker
本体、充電用USBケーブルついています。
箱はありません。
リビングに置いたまま、使用せずにいたので出品しました。目立った傷はないです。
【商品説明】
ボーズ最高峰のポータブルBluetoothスピーカー、SoundLink Revolve+ II
深く、パワフル。夢中にさせるサウンドを実現。360°自然なサウンドが拡がるSoundLink Revolve+ IIはボーズ最高峰のポータブルBluetooth®スピーカー。部屋の中央に置いて皆で同じサウンドを共有したり、壁際に置けば反射音によって拡がりのあるサウンドで、まるでお気に入りのコンサート会場にいるかのような感覚に。持ち運びしやすいハンドル付きだから、音楽をどこへでも連れていけます。
サイズからは想像できないパフォーマンス。コンパクトなボディにテクノロジーが満載です。効率の高いトランスデューサー、デュアルパッシブラジエーター、無指向性音響デフレクターによる臨場感あふれるサウンドで、ライフスタイルをより進化させよう。
雨に濡れても大丈夫
少しくらいの雨なら気にならない。それはスピーカーも同じです。SoundLink Revolve+ IIは防塵・防滴仕様なので、プールサイドやキッチンでも、気にせず使用できます。
衝撃にも強い
スピーカーの取り扱いで、うっかり手を滑らせても大丈夫。スピーカーをひっくり返したり、バッグに放り込んだり、少々手荒に扱っても心配ありません。スピーカーのボディには柔らかい素材が使われているので、多少の衝撃を受けても安心です。

商品の情報

ブランドボーズ
商品の状態目立った傷や汚れなし

¥19,999 ¥14,999

(税込) 送料込み
