【現金特価】 GIGABYTE RTX GV-N3070GAMING OC-8GD PCパーツ

GeForce RTX 3070
GIGABYTE GEFORCE RTX GV-N3070GAMING OC-8GD
ギガバイトのrtx3070の出品です。
正常な動作を確認しています。
中古で購入後はゲーム等で使用していました。
新たにベンチマーク結果を載せました。
ただ、諸条件により変動するものかと思いますので、参考程度にお考えください。
質問や値下げ交渉など歓迎いたします。

商品の情報

商品の状態目立った傷や汚れなし

