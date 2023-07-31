【現金特価】 GIGABYTE RTX GV-N3070GAMING OC-8GD PCパーツ

|商品の状態
|目立った傷や汚れなし
|商品の状態
|目立った傷や汚れなし
51分钟前
b135bfe
124
Amazon.com: GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3070 Gaming OC 8G (REV2.0
GeForce RTX™ 3070 GAMING OC 8G (rev. 1.0) Key Features | Graphics
GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3070 GAMING OC 8G (rev 2.0) Graphics Card (GV-N3070GAMING OC-8GD G20)
GeForce RTX™ 3070 GAMING OC 8G (rev. 1.0) Key Features | Graphics
GeForce RTX™ 3070 GAMING OC 8G (rev. 1.0) Key Features | Graphics
GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3070 GAMING OC 8G GDDR6 Graphics Card - GV
GeForce RTX™ 3070 GAMING OC 8G (rev. 1.0) Key Features | Graphics