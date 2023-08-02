注目ブランドのギフト SINGLE BEATLES COLLECTION BOX BLUE 英国盤 洋楽

BEATLES SINGLE COLLECTION 英国盤 BLUE BOX BSCP-1 27枚セット ビートルズ 1982年リリース

音質は60年代のプレスと比較しても双璧と思います。

リマスター、リミックスされていないオリジナルのマスターサウンドは素晴らしいです。

コンディションの良いオリジナル盤をフルセットで入手することは困難です。

音質を楽しむならこのボックスセットをお勧めします。

BLUE BOXは値上がり傾向にあります。

コンディション

ボックスに経年の汚れや擦れががありますがダメージはなく良好です。金文字もしっかり残っています。

レコードの保存状態はジャケ、盤共に良好です。

薄いブルーのシートも付属します。

CAN’T BUY ME LOVE とLET IT BEに盤焼けがあります。

トレースに問題はありませんが、再生音にノイズが出ます。

しかしながら音圧が高いのでそんなに気になりません。※個人差ありますのでシビアな方は入札をお控えください。

この原因はLOVE ME DOのピクチャーレコードの透明ビニールスリーブが影響しています。

現在ピクチャーレコードは紙スリーブに入れて保管しています。透明ビニールスリーブはテープ付きのビニール袋に入れて保管してします。

輸送時、商品にダメージが起きないよう厳重に梱包いたします。

盤ごとのスペック、マトリクス等、気になる点がございましたらお気軽にお問い合わせください。

（注意事項）

コンディションに神経質な方、入札をお控えください。

48時間以内に送り先の連絡、お支払いを完了いただける方のみご入札ください。

落札後、連絡なしにキャンセルされる方が多いためこのようなコメントを書かせて頂いております。

何卒ご了承ください。

よろしくお願いします。

#ビートルズ

商品の情報 商品の状態 やや傷や汚れあり

