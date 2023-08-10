【在庫処分】 Personal Tosh Barrett 9‘2ft MillerShaped サーフィン

お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
商品の説明

JoelTuderの息子、
Toshにバレットミラーがシェイプした
ボードになります。
既存のモデルにはない、
ボードみたいです。
個人的にはバイザックシェイプより
バレットの方が好みで、
このボードはかなり調子が良いです！
サイズ
長さ9.2 幅22•7/8 厚み2•7/8
多少使用感はありますが、
綺麗な状態だと思います。
発送は西濃運輸着払いで、
手渡しも可能です。
ヨロシクお願い致します。
JoelTuder
ジョエルチューダー
ロングボード
サーフボード
Tyler Warren
AlexKnost
THC Surfboard
Surfboard
バレットミラーサーフボード
ドナルドタカヤマ
JoelTuderの息子、Toshにバレットミラーがシェイプしたボードになります。既存のモデルにはない、ボードみたいです。個人的にはバイザックシェイプよりバレットの方が好みで、このボードはかなり調子が良いです！サイズ長さ9.2 幅22•7/8 厚み2•7/8多少使用感はありますが、綺麗な状態だと思います。発送は西濃運輸着払いで、手渡しも可能です。ヨロシクお願い致します。JoelTuderジョエルチューダーロングボードサーフボードTyler WarrenAlexKnostTHC SurfboardSurfboardバレットミラーサーフボードドナルドタカヤマDonald Takayama

¥170,000 ¥78,200

(税込) 送料込み
4
14
