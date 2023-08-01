人気デザイナー McGREGOR Rags cotton jacket studs satin ブルゾン

お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
商品の説明

衣類整理の為出品いたします。
13AW Rags McGREGORのコットンサテンスタッズジャケットです。
既に終了したブランドなので希少だと思います。
以下商品詳細
Color:Black
サイズ表記:M
肩幅:44cm
袖丈:64.5cm
身幅:51.5cm
着丈:68cm
定価36720円。
状態は新品で購入し1度のみの着用です。
付属品としてタグをお付けします。
不明点などございましたらお気軽にお問い合わせください。
HEDI SLIMANE
エディ スリマン
野口強
キムタク
木村拓哉
亀梨和也
赤西仁
Hysteric glamour
ヒステリックグラマー
NUMBER (N)INE
ナンバーナイン
RAGS McGREGOR
ラグスマックレガー
SAINT LAURENT
サンローラン
Dior
ディオール
サンローラン
CELINE
セリーヌ
TMT
ティーエムティー
Marbles
マーブルズ
Free city
フリーシティー
Episode no.
エピソードナンバー
M
エム
wjk
