2022新発 PROSPERINE / 31PP0415 その他

商品の説明

PROSPERINE
左足PTB免荷装具　荷重調整装置付き　右靴付き
イタリア新ブランド「PROSPERINE/プロスペリーネ」
実は　JIMMY CHOO のフラットシューズを手掛けているブランドです。サケット(袋縫い)仕様のフラットはスニーカー感覚でお出かけを楽しめます☆
NEW56,430 円 （税込）
（商品コード： 31PP0415 ）
（ブランド　： PROSPERINE）
商品説明
淡いピンクが優しい印象のパンプスです。
アッパー部分の同色のフラワーモチーフが目を惹きます。
ヒールは1.5cmと足に負担にならない高さですので
ご旅行など沢山お使いいただけますね。
サケット製法という内側の革が足を包み込む、
とても履き心地のよい一足になります。
ヌードカラーでお持ちの洋服と合わせやすく、
出番が多くなりそうですね。
夏のワンピースやデニムなど、様々な着こなしを
是非お楽しみくださいませ。

商品の情報

商品のサイズ22cm
商品の状態新品、未使用

