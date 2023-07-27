お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
新作グッ CORE i7-8700 ③ PCパーツ

商品の説明

Intel CORE i7-8700 ③
ASUS PH-RTX2060-6G
3.20GHz
Intel i7 4790 3個
BIOS起動までの動作確認をして取り出した中古品です。
Intel Core i7 9700 3.0Ghz CPU 中古

Intel CPU 10個セット i5 - 4590T 2.00Ghz
箱なし、静電気対策の袋に入れてプチプチで包み、ポスト投函便で発送します。

中古マザボ　TUF Z390-PLUS GAMING

商品の情報

商品の状態目立った傷や汚れなし
Intel CORE i7-8700 ③3.20GHzBIOS起動までの動作確認をして取り出した中古品です。箱なし、静電気対策の袋に入れてプチプチで包み、ポスト投函便で発送します。

商品の情報

商品の状態目立った傷や汚れなし

新作グッ CORE i7-8700 ③ PCパーツ

25分钟前

新作グッ CORE i7-8700 ③ PCパーツ

¥12,000 ¥10,200

(税込) 送料込み
10
10
購入手続きへ

商品の情報

  • カテゴリー
    1. ホーム
    2. PC/タブレット
    3. PCパーツ
    4. CORE i7-8700 ③
  • 商品の状態目立った傷や汚れなし
  • 配送料の負担送料込み(出品者負担)
  • 配送の方法らくらくメルカリ便 匿名配送
  • 発送元の地域東京都
  • 発送までの日数1~3日で発送
www.inba.netメルカリ安心への取り組み お金は事務局に支払われ、評価後に振り込まれます

出品者

e4bc206

 275

本人確認済
スピード発送 この出品者は平均24時間以内に発送しています

コメント (10)

e4bc206
新作グッ CORE i7-8700 ③ PCパーツ 新作グッ CORE i7-8700 ③ PCパーツ

Intel Core i7 8th Gen - Core i7-8700 Coffee Lake 6-Core 3.2 GHz (4.6 GHz Turbo) LGA 1151 (300 Series) 65W BX80684I78700 Desktop Processor Intel UHD

Intel Core i7 8th Gen - Core i7-8700 Coffee Lake 6-Core 3.2 GHz (4.6 GHz Turbo) LGA 1151 (300 Series) 65W BX80684I78700 Desktop Processor Intel UHD


Intel Core i7-8700 3.2 GHz 6-Core LGA 1151 Processor

Intel Core i7-8700 3.2 GHz 6-Core LGA 1151 Processor


Intel Core i7-8700 Processor (3.2 GHz, 6 Cores, LGA 1151) - SR3QS

Intel Core i7-8700 Processor (3.2 GHz, 6 Cores, LGA 1151) - SR3QS


Intel Core i7-8700K 3.7 GHz Review | TechPowerUp

Intel Core i7-8700K 3.7 GHz Review | TechPowerUp


Intel CM8068403358316 Core i7-8700 Hexa-core (6 Core) 3.2GHz Processor Socket H4 LGA-1151OEM Pack

Intel CM8068403358316 Core i7-8700 Hexa-core (6 Core) 3.2GHz Processor Socket H4 LGA-1151OEM Pack


Best Buy: iBUYPOWER Gaming Desktop Intel Core i7-8700 16GB Memory

Best Buy: iBUYPOWER Gaming Desktop Intel Core i7-8700 16GB Memory


Intel Core i7 8th Gen - Core i7-8700 Coffee Lake 6-Core 3.2 GHz

Intel Core i7 8th Gen - Core i7-8700 Coffee Lake 6-Core 3.2 GHz

ログインしてコメントする

この商品を見ている人におすすめ

  1. ホーム
  2. 新作グッ CORE i7-8700 ③ PCパーツ
© www.inba.net, Inc.