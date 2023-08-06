お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
交換無料！ UNDERCOVER×sacai×NIKE LD Waffle 27.0㎝ スニーカー

商品の説明

商品:UNDERCOVER×sacai×NIKE LD Waffle アンダーカバー×サカイ×ナイキ LD ワッフル
カラー:Night Maroon ナイトマルーン
サイズ:US9 JP27.0㎝
海外ショップの当選品になります。
替えのシューレースは2種類あります。
暫く履いていなかったので出品することにしました。
それなりに着用していましたがお気に入りでしたので大切に扱っていました。
目立つダメージなどないです。
状態はキレイな方かと思います。
ただ、あくまで中古品と理解していただければと思います。
他サイトでも出品していますので急に出品を取り消す可能性もあります。
ご注意ください。
何か気になることがあればいつでもコメントしてください。
よろしくお願いします。
#NIKE
#ナイキ
#sacai
#サカイ
#UNDERCOVER
#アンダーカバー
#LD Waffle
#LDワッフル

