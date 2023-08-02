全てのアイテム SPIDER K＆M PROキーボードスタンド 3段　KONIG＆MEYER その他

お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
ご覧いただきありがとうございます。
【商品】
K＆M 　KONIG＆MEYER　
SPIDER PRO
キーボードスタンド
2段＋追加オプションアームで3段タイプです。
他に類を見ない個性的なルックスの2段キーボードスタンド。アーム部分は伸縮、高さ調節が可能。
■キーボードスタンド ■SPIDER PRO　ブラック
■2段 ■高さ：132cm ■耐荷重：約35kg
■サポートアーム間の距離：上段65-94cm、下段67-98cm
【状態】
K＆M SPIDER PROキーボードスタンド 3段　KONIG＆MEYER
USED品です。
使用に伴う、キズスレ多数あります。目立つ傷等は写真に掲載させていただきましたが、載せきれないのでキズスレがあることを了承いただける方のみご購入ください。
新品同様の美品を希望される方はご遠慮下さい。
【配送】
当方で丁寧に梱包させていただきます。
他サイト掲載中
どうぞよろしくお願いいたします。

